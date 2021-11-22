Previous
Solar powered steps by elza
Solar powered steps

These steps have seen decades of use and some of them show the wear. They are a short-cut down or up in a geological gap that runs across Malta. At the top of these steps one can continue to the left or right along a line of fortifications (the Victoria Lines, originally known as the North West Front) built by the British military in the late 19th century.

I wanted to emphasis the light striking the steps and the vegetation on each side so I shot in black and white and reduced the aperture to let in less light.
