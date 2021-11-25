Previous
Next
whiskey rose by elza
326 / 365

whiskey rose

It is 2 o'clock in the afternoon and the sun is out after a morning of rain. It rained so much that it made news as so many of our roads were flooded and cars were being swept away in certain areas that were heavily hit. I had to check the drains in my front garden as water was rising due to a blockage. As I was clearing some debris my wife asked me to pick the rose which is now shown here. It was still covered in rain drops and now stands in front of the statue of Our Lady which stands on the kitchen cupboard.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise