whiskey rose

It is 2 o'clock in the afternoon and the sun is out after a morning of rain. It rained so much that it made news as so many of our roads were flooded and cars were being swept away in certain areas that were heavily hit. I had to check the drains in my front garden as water was rising due to a blockage. As I was clearing some debris my wife asked me to pick the rose which is now shown here. It was still covered in rain drops and now stands in front of the statue of Our Lady which stands on the kitchen cupboard.