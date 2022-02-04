Previous
Mirror mirror by elza
Photo 398

Mirror mirror

My grand daughters had no school today so I took them to the old capital city Imdina with the intension of spending some time before lunch at the playing field. We were bitterly disappointed as the field was being refurbished and closed off to the public. That meant that all the energy my little two girls had stored for the swings, slide and climbing frames dissipated instantly and I had to coax them into going back to the car. They wanted to sit at every bench we came across to rest their tired feet. During one of many sittings we stopped across this girl who I think was preparing for my photo session. Actually she didn't seem to notice us which was fine by me.
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely ace
So thoughtful of her to pose for you even if unknowingly.
February 5th, 2022  
