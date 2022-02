Look mummy's shadow

This is a shot from 3rd February. I had noticed this young mum in a red dress and thought that I'd use the shot for the 14th Feb as a flash of red as mentioned yesterday. My grand daughters and I were sitting on the stairs leading to the presidential palace in San Anton. The lady and her baby were shadow watching just in front of us. I wish the baby was a little bit more visible. I played a bit around with the background just to make the figure pop out that tiny bit.