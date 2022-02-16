Is this overtime?

I'm now past my half way mark for b&w photos in the street for February. I hope I can keep it a little bit longer. Like the past Tuesadays and Wednesdays the mornings were taken up by preparations for the catechism lessons. This morning I managed to take two photos in a shoe shop but decided to upload the resting chaps seen here. These crane workers were having a break and a chat. Other workers were assembling a gazebo in the field behind a 400 year old windmill which bears the coat of arms of Grandmaster Fra Gregorio Caraffa. The field was planted and turned into an olive grove by a well known figure in Mosta who passed away a few years ago. The grove is now being turned into a community recreational area.