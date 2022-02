Energetic 1 nano second rest

This little guy wearing a multi coloured alphabet top was all over the place running wild on the parvis of the Mosta Basilica. He was going round every lamp post, statue and colonade. I didn't think I would be quick enough for a shot. Then he popped out from behind a column and appeared just infront of me. 1 nano second rest and off he went again! God bless him.