Photo 421
cigarette beer coffee
I'm listening, I'm listening... but I am also soaking up the sun! So what are we going to talk about today? There's no set agenda. Just let the ideas flow.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
17th February 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
cafe
,
sitting
,
candid
,
women
