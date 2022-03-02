Previous
Who'll stay longer? by elza
Photo 424

Who'll stay longer?

A balancing act by two new species of duck- or are they just feeling cold?

Ash Wednesday, will be praying to the Queen of Peace for Ukraine as requested by Pope Francis. In a few minutes time will start the online catechism lesson for year 3s.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
