Repairs by elza
Photo 425

Repairs

A 4 km walk along the waterfront at Marsaxlokk fishing village provided a number of shots that I am pleased with. I photographed several fishermen working on their boats or nets but the one I liked best was this guy with his yellow cap and maroon top. I moved around him to get the boat in the foreground and the traditional boats in the background. I always thought that keeping nets in good repair was a matter of financial necessity but there is also an environmental element as those who repair rather than replace their nets and discard them in the sea show a responsible attitude to the damage that can be done to the marine habitat.
