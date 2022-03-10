Previous
A humble ladder by elza
Photo 432

A humble ladder

"Being humble means recognizing that we are not on earth to see how important we can become, but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others." Gordon B. Hinckley.

I liked the simplicity of this shot particularly the yellow colour of the ladder combined with the touch of orange anf green of the accompanying gear.
Judith Johnson
A very nice thought and a nice bright ladder too!
March 10th, 2022  
