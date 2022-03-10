Sign up
Photo 432
A humble ladder
"Being humble means recognizing that we are not on earth to see how important we can become, but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others." Gordon B. Hinckley.
I liked the simplicity of this shot particularly the yellow colour of the ladder combined with the touch of orange anf green of the accompanying gear.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
10th March 2022 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ladder
,
yellow
Judith Johnson
A very nice thought and a nice bright ladder too!
March 10th, 2022
