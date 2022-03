Mind the cat

Went for a walk in Mellieħa and came across the mural which has been cleverly painted to give the impression that the boy is kneeling in an alley way. The same for the painting of the Madonna and Child which is a copy of the Byzantine style fresco found in the sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa a few metres away.

The couple descending the stairs had just popped round the corner from the entrance to WWII shelters.