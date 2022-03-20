After the party

Two of my grand daughters have their birthday a few days apart during the same month so mummy and daddy decided to celebrate one party with friends for the both of them. So, yesterday they started with some activities at a local pottery factory, a magician and of course cake or rather cakes. Mum's sister, that's my other daughter prepared four beautifully decoarted cakes for the children. At the end of the birthday party with the young friends we all met at grandma's house for lunch and we ate some more! Today I shot what is now left of one of the four cakes. Everything was home made... yummy! Some more colour for March.