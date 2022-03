What did he say?

His brisk walk was cut short as he approached the "instagrammer". He said something which I did not catch from the distance but it sure made her get the right pose.

Taken yesteday at San Anton Gardens in front of the gate to the President's residence. Pre-Covid the gate used to be open and led onto a courtyard and a small private chapel. Napoleon Bonaparte stayed for a few days in the palace during the French invasion of Malta.