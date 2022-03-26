Mind the wet paint

Election day. This morning after 7.00 o'clock mass I went directly to a hardware store close to my house and bought a foot pump. Then fixed the spare tyre and immediately went to patch the puncture. In 15 minutes it was all done and returned home for my breakfast and later to vote. I was in and out of the voting room in an instant and off I went to look and capture. Started with a flat tyre and was rewarded with more tyres which looked freshly painted, (they were still wet to the touch). I noticed a couple of kids running down the slope infront of the tyres and waited for what I thought was the right shot. So here's is more colour for March. As I am writing on Sunday morning we now know that the Labour Party has won its third election.