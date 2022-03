I'm 5 and I'm serious

The girls did not have school today and after preparing our lunch we went for a walk at Ta' Qali. It was practically deserted except for a couple of workmen completing a walkway that was inaugurated a few weeks ago during the electoral campaign.

Tina is 5 today. She has a beautiful smile but in this portrait I wanted to capture her other "serious" more grown up side. "Because now I am 5!" :)



Happy mother's and father's day to my beautiful daughter and super son in law.