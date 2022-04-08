E.T. phone home

One of the antennas at Mtarfa that was used by the BFBS radio - . The wind hitting the framework was giving a constant eerie whistle. I spotted the moon in the right place which reminded me of E.T. who needed to go home:)



Until my walk at Mtarfa and discovering the chapel dedicated to St Lucia, I always associated Mtarfa with the British Military. However, the facelift during the British rule in Malta happened in the late 1800's. During 1890 military barracks were built and later a hospital to cater for the First World War injured personnel from the Dardanells was also built (which unfortunately destroyed most of the Roman remains). Work on the hospital started in 1915 and completed by 1920. My late father-in-law was stationed at the hospital during WWII and once or twice recounted the gruesome sight he had witnessed when a shot down German pilot was brought in. The streets still carry the British names and most of the officers' barracks, now refurbished and still in use as is the Officers' mess which serves as a school - beautiful building!