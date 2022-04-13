Sign up
Photo 466
Fossils
No need to comment. Filling in. Malta's rock is sedimentary and this weathered keystone of a door way exhibits fossil remains (at least 5 - top right of the number) of seashells.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
texture
number
fossils
keystone
