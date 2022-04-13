Previous
Fossils by elza
Photo 466

Fossils

No need to comment. Filling in. Malta's rock is sedimentary and this weathered keystone of a door way exhibits fossil remains (at least 5 - top right of the number) of seashells.
13th April 2022

Photo Details

