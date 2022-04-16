Sadness

A day of silence and reflection. Taken yesterday before the Good Friday procession was partially cancelled after two years living with Covid restrictions. This time it was the inclement weather that made the organisers cancel the event. Many parishes cancelled the processions totally while in Mosta and in some other churches the procession was done on a smaller scale.

This detail is from the last statue that usually goes through our streets. The face shows sadness as it guards one of the corners of Jesus tomb.

Sadness will soon be transformed into shouts of exaltation. Going off to prepare for the Easter Mass!



May you all have a blessed Easter