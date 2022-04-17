Previous
Next
Finished by elza
Photo 470

Finished

"Jesus did not say, 'I am finished.'
He said, 'It is finished.'
He was just getting started!" (anon)

Today during the urbi et orbi message Pope Francis said,

"Dear brothers and sisters, every war brings in its wake consequences that affect the entire human family: from grief and mourning to the drama of refugees, and to the economic and food crisis, the signs of which we are already seeing. Faced with the continuing signs of war, as well as the many painful setbacks to life, Jesus Christ, the victor over sin, fear and death, exhorts us not to surrender to evil and violence. Brothers and sisters, may we be won over by the peace of Christ! Peace is possible; peace is a duty; peace is everyone’s primary responsibility!"
https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/messages/urbi/documents/20220417-urbi-et-orbi-pasqua.html
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Simple but perfect shot! The only question with the Papal message is whether you will find a way to those who started these disgraceful wars?
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise