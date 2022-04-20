Previous
Mtarfa Icon by elza
Photo 473

Mtarfa Icon

Mtarfa clock tower has four faces and was built in 1895 by the British military forces who transformed the old hamlet of Mtarfa into a barracks town.
Shot on the 21st during some experiments with night shots.
20th April 2022

Photo Details

