Photo 473
Mtarfa Icon
Mtarfa clock tower has four faces and was built in 1895 by the British military forces who transformed the old hamlet of Mtarfa into a barracks town.
Shot on the 21st during some experiments with night shots.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
538
photos
86
followers
84
following
Tags
night
,
clock
,
tower
,
historic
