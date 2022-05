Beyond the fence

The gap in the broken fence allowed me to get a glimpse of the fields and the Mgarr church. After attending to my daughter's car I went for a 10 km walk in the countryside listening to an audiobook while stopping here and there for a picture. The church is dedicated to the Assumption of Mary and was constructed between 1912 and 1946 on the site of an earlier church which had existed since around 1400.