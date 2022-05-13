Sign up
Photo 496
After the ball
Why are so many determined to lose a shoe? Four different shoes spotted during two walks. Each shoe has a story and one just wonders about the ex-owners. Are they all waiting like Cindirella for a change of fortune?
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
562
photos
89
followers
85
following
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J710F
Taken
11th May 2022 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
shoes
,
collage
Casablanca
ace
It always baffles me too!
In my home town, the local church has volunteers who keep watch on the streets near the nightclubs. Girls who have had too much to drink often have taken their shoes off and lose one or both of them, so they are on hand with free flip flops so they have something for their feet and they guide them safely to nearby taxis.
May 15th, 2022
