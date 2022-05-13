Previous
After the ball by elza
After the ball

Why are so many determined to lose a shoe? Four different shoes spotted during two walks. Each shoe has a story and one just wonders about the ex-owners. Are they all waiting like Cindirella for a change of fortune?
Leli

Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Casablanca ace
It always baffles me too!
In my home town, the local church has volunteers who keep watch on the streets near the nightclubs. Girls who have had too much to drink often have taken their shoes off and lose one or both of them, so they are on hand with free flip flops so they have something for their feet and they guide them safely to nearby taxis.
May 15th, 2022  
