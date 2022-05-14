Previous
Stenna by elza
Photo 497

Stenna

Never imagined I would be taking a photo of such a switch but the sun was just right to light it up and to catch my attention.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Kathy A ace
Wonderful light and I love the bokeh
May 15th, 2022  
