Photo 497
Stenna
Never imagined I would be taking a photo of such a switch but the sun was just right to light it up and to catch my attention.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
562
photos
89
followers
85
following
Photo Details
9
9
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
14th May 2022 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
traffic
,
crossing
,
switch
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful light and I love the bokeh
May 15th, 2022
