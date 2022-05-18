Sign up
Photo 501
Almost symmetrical
My afternoon 6.5km walk after the online lesson took me to Wardija. Not many opportunities for photos. The cats here were enjoying the last rays of the sun.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
cats
,
architecture
,
column
Corinne
ace
Adorable
May 18th, 2022
