Almost symmetrical by elza
Photo 501

Almost symmetrical

My afternoon 6.5km walk after the online lesson took me to Wardija. Not many opportunities for photos. The cats here were enjoying the last rays of the sun.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Corinne ace
Adorable
May 18th, 2022  
