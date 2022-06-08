Sign up
Photo 522
Down the shadowy slope
I liked how the orange cartwheel is floating on the shadow at the bottom while the green grapevine is just touching the circumference in a kind of nudge to get it moving.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
587
photos
89
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
8th June 2022 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
vine
,
cartwheel
,
architecture.
Suzanne
ace
Favourite for marvellous composition and colours.
June 9th, 2022
