Down the shadowy slope by elza
Down the shadowy slope

I liked how the orange cartwheel is floating on the shadow at the bottom while the green grapevine is just touching the circumference in a kind of nudge to get it moving.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Suzanne ace
Favourite for marvellous composition and colours.
June 9th, 2022  
