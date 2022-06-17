Previous
Look while you wait by elza
Photo 531

Look while you wait

Another bicycle from the same day while going up to Naxxar. This interesting door way in a narrow alley will make it worthwhile while you wait for the owner to open the door for you.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

