Photo 531
Look while you wait
Another bicycle from the same day while going up to Naxxar. This interesting door way in a narrow alley will make it worthwhile while you wait for the owner to open the door for you.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
bicycle
,
door-way
,
watercolour rendering
