5 today by elza
Photo 540

5 today

One of my little princesses is 5 today.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five.
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Excellent portrait to celebrate
June 27th, 2022  
