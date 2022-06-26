Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 540
5 today
One of my little princesses is 5 today.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
605
photos
88
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
26th June 2022 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
girl
Suzanne
ace
Excellent portrait to celebrate
June 27th, 2022
