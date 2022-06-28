Previous
Blowing in the wind by elza
Blowing in the wind

The village festas are on again after two years of Covid. This is my son in law playing during the feast of St John the Baptist in Xewkija Gozo. We are very proud of him. I particularly like the reflection of the instrument in this shot.
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
