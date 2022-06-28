Sign up
Photo 542
Blowing in the wind
The village festas are on again after two years of Covid. This is my son in law playing during the feast of St John the Baptist in Xewkija Gozo. We are very proud of him. I particularly like the reflection of the instrument in this shot.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
607
photos
87
followers
83
following
148% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
25th June 2022 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
