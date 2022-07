Imnarja moderna

The Catholic Church today commemorates St. Peter and St. Paul and we call it "Imnarja"- to light up (so it had to be lights today). It is one of the oldest feasts celebrated in Malta and Gozo and goes back to the middle ages. Although the main celebration is still held in Buskett Gardens on the eve of June 29 the day of the feast I chose to show the "modern" version of Imnarja - the lights in Paceville a district in St Julian's which is the main nightlife hub in Malta.