Treasure hunter

I took two of my grandchildren to the Domus Romana in Rabat. I prepared a couple of worksheets for them to play around, colour and search for in a kind of treasure hunt. They had to search for different artecfacts, get a few surprises on the way (like a skeleton in a box :)) find different hair styles and spot the differences between the photos on their sheets and the real thing. Martina, pictured here, was fascinated by Claudia Antonia's hairstyle while Chiara was charmed by a baby's tiny rattle made out of bone. I did not expect so much enthusiasm and interest. All in all we had a whale of a time and they both requested an encore.



The small museum of the Domus Romana is built around the remains of a rich, aristocratic roman town house (domvs) which was accidentally discovered in 1881.