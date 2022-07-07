Previous
Medieval Mdina Festival 5 by elza
Medieval Mdina Festival 5

Today is day 4 of the room renovation. It will probably be a sewing/retreat/chill out room - difficult to decide. I am satisfied with today's work although I had anticipated that I would be finished plastering. The finished wall is convincingly smooth and after a quick sanding down (just to make sure it is perfectly smooth;)) it will be ready for the paint.

I liked the chiaro schuro effect of this shot. I'm not sure about the final effect as it appears slightly different on my laptop and secondary screens. Best on black.
Leli

Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely ace
It really shows the features and lighting on a black background.
July 7th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Has a very 'Dutch masters' look! I like it a lot.
July 7th, 2022  
