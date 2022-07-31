Sign up
Photo 575
Chill out in heart
One of the restaurants at the waterfront in Cospicua.
31st July 2022
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
1st August 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girls
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful frame!
August 2nd, 2022
Caroline
ace
This is an absolutely gorgeous photo with wonderful framing. Fav
August 2nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brilliant.
August 2nd, 2022
