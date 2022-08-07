San Guzepp Festa Tal-Qala

I am not a big fan of our festas in the sense that I do not usually go down to the village or town square to "enjoy" the crowds. Today my youngest daughter happened to be on holiday in Qala Gozo where they had the village feast dedicated to St Joseph. My other son in law was playing in the band. Since Qala is one of the smaller villages, the square was not over crowded and we could move about easily. I did not have my camera so I used my daughter's mobile phone for the grand finale of the fireworks display while the statue of St Joseph was being carried into the church.