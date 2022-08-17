Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 592
Girl power!
Femme fatal! Gives me the chills. Now I thought I knew my bible but I had to look up this figure, who turned out to be Jael, and see why the Mosta folk put her, together with three other women (Judith, Esther, Abigail) to prefigure Mary.
Well I found some interesting points in
https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/explore-the-bible/5-powerful-lessons-from-the-unusual-story-of-jael.html.
which were summed up as, "Prioritize God".
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
657
photos
86
followers
85
following
162% complete
View this month »
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
14th August 2022 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close