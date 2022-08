Girl power!

Femme fatal! Gives me the chills. Now I thought I knew my bible but I had to look up this figure, who turned out to be Jael, and see why the Mosta folk put her, together with three other women (Judith, Esther, Abigail) to prefigure Mary.Well I found some interesting points in https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/explore-the-bible/5-powerful-lessons-from-the-unusual-story-of-jael.html. which were summed up as, "Prioritize God".