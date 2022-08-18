House of Notary Bezzina

In primary school we had one story about how the Maltese revolted against the French in 1798 and about the fate of one French commander who was killed and hurled into the street from the balcony. Perhaps a little bit macabre but these quaint balcony mark the spot.



June 12, 1798, witnessed Malta falling into the hands of the French Republican army led by Napoleon Bonaparte. Less than three months later, in September, the Maltese were up in arms in a revolt against their French masters. On Sunday, September 2, 1798, the French tried to despoil the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mdina after trying, in vain, to sell the property of the Franciscan Friars Minor at Rabat. The French commander, Captain Lazare Masson, tried to disperse the crowd, that had gathered to impede the sale, by bullying, but he was brutally killed when the mob hurled him into the street from the balcony of Notary Pietro Antonio Bezzina’s house, where he had taken refuge.