Mosaic at Ta' Pinu

(continues from yesterday) By the time we got to Ta' Pinu Sanctuary the sun was down. There were still a few people talking quietly and admiring the mosaics that adorn the parvis, and small chidren running about in the square. As it got darker it was time for bed for the children and once the running about stopped, a quiet serenity descended on the square. My wife and I set there enjoying the peace and calmness of the evening and thanking God for all the graces He has bestowed on us.



The parvis served for many years as a car park but in 2017 it was excavated, replaced and treated with waterproof membrane and given new surfacing. Mosaics were commissioned to the Centro Aletti of Rome, featuring representations of the 20 mysteries of the rosary. These are mounted on four circular walls round the open parvis.



This night shot of one of the circular walls does not capture the full splender of the colours that can be seen during the day but for me it represents the tranquility enjoyed for a few minutes together.



