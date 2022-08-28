Previous
Securing a line by elza
Photo 603

Securing a line

Some of you might have guessed that I am on vacation at the moment, well a vacation of sorts any way. My wife and I are spending some quiet time in Gozo before the summer season is over. We have been swimming daily and today we went down to Daħlet Qorrot Bay limits of Nadur. On one side, the bay has a number of boathouses which had been dug in the limestone cliffs. After our swim I took just two pictures. This man was struggling for several minutes on a small dinghi trying to secure a line tightly to a buoy for his bigger boat.

While reading about Daħlet Qorrot Bay in a Nadur article, I learnt that the nearby St Philip Bay was once a swimming area reserved for women only.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022  
