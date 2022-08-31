Sign up
Photo 606
For the coffee lovers
Taken a few days ago in one of the streets of Rabat Malta before my Gozo vacation. It almost looks like selective colouring.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
19th August 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lol
August 31st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
😂😂😂
August 31st, 2022
Taffy
ace
This is hilarious! Love it!
August 31st, 2022
