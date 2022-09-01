Dress rehersal clown

I went down to Cospicua to have a look at what was going on in preparation for tomorrow's Short Play festival. There will be 9 short plays in this cultural activity which will be performed in different areas around the town.

My son is taking part in "The Next Talent". The synopsis says, "Buffi's (clowns) Got Talent is back, where several clowns are excited and ready to showcase their next talent in hopes of winning the final grand prize..."

I caught my son just as he was finished from the make-up artist and still missing his red nose and blue wig. Since I will be visiting the festival with my wife, I did not stay for the dress rehersal as I wanted to avoid any spoilers.