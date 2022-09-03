Gentle HAHA

My son was HAHA and in spite of his name he was crying a lot. One of the special moments was when he was offered a flower by KAPUT, the wicked/witch clown, and as he was going to get it, KAPUT, with a little bit of magic, blew the flower up. Ooooh nasty clown. Poor HAHA was devastated.

I turned the shot into b&w to eliminate, what to me looked like unnatural colours created by the different stage lights. I love the expression on HAHA's face though I wish the lighting was not so challenging for picture taking and the shot was framed a bit better.

The short play was brilliant and our compliments to the 8 actors and to Mr Gilbert Mallia author and director!