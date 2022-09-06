Previous
Next
Protest March against Corruption by elza
Photo 612

Protest March against Corruption

Taken with my mobile phone during a protest march against the government's inaction against corruption. The NGO Repubblika organised the march and my wife and I felt that we should join. It is so frustrating to learn about new facts involving corruption and you feel that you cannot do anything about it. Impunity reigns supreme and a class of politicians and their cronies are considered untouchable by certain sectors of our institutions. Makes me MAD and I believe that the present situation is totally unacceptable.
Not much of a photo from an artistic point of view. I did not know how to improve the burnt out areas from the shop lights and tried a vignette to reduce a bit of the light.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise