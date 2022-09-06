Protest March against Corruption

Taken with my mobile phone during a protest march against the government's inaction against corruption. The NGO Repubblika organised the march and my wife and I felt that we should join. It is so frustrating to learn about new facts involving corruption and you feel that you cannot do anything about it. Impunity reigns supreme and a class of politicians and their cronies are considered untouchable by certain sectors of our institutions. Makes me MAD and I believe that the present situation is totally unacceptable.

Not much of a photo from an artistic point of view. I did not know how to improve the burnt out areas from the shop lights and tried a vignette to reduce a bit of the light.