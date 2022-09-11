Ready for the Lampuki season

The nets and the palm leaves were ready for the Lampuki season. I tried to get the rust coloured floats of the nets and the mustard and blue lines against the green of the palm fronds in the background. Local fishermen use an ancient technique; they cut down the lower fronds from palm trees which they then weave into large, flat rafts. These rafts are then put out to sea, and act as shade from the sun for the lampuki. The fishermen wait for a large number of fish to gather before casting a net over them.



Lampuki is a migratory fish that is typically found in and around the waters of Malta. It goes by various other names, depending on where you are from, such as the dorado, dolphinfish or the mahi-mahi. It is one of the most popular, traditional autumnal Maltese dishes.

