Photo 629
Photographing the photographer
From the day before yesterday. Our trip from Ghar Lapsi to Wied iz-Zurrieq.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
1
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
694
photos
86
followers
89
following
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
21st September 2022 9:04am
Tags
sea
,
couple
,
rock
,
cliff
,
kayak
,
people-photographer
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, so clear
September 23rd, 2022
