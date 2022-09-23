Previous
Next
Photographing the photographer by elza
Photo 629

Photographing the photographer

From the day before yesterday. Our trip from Ghar Lapsi to Wied iz-Zurrieq.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Fabulous, so clear
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise