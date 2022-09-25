Sign up
Photo 631
Girl?
I revisited my archived discarded photos and thought I saw a figure of a girl in an act of bowing in this smoke picture. This picture is a superimposed and angled picture of the same shot.
Today was my brother-in-law's 80th birthday and the two families met for lunch. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and a super time to catch up.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
697
photos
86
followers
89
following
Tags
smoke
,
figure
