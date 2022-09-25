Previous
Girl? by elza
Girl?

I revisited my archived discarded photos and thought I saw a figure of a girl in an act of bowing in this smoke picture. This picture is a superimposed and angled picture of the same shot.

Today was my brother-in-law's 80th birthday and the two families met for lunch. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and a super time to catch up.

25th September 2022

elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
