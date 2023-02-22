Previous
Orion II by elza
Photo 781

Orion II

Today Ash Wednesday, my wife and I decided to avoid the early morning Mass as we thought it would be chilly at 7.00am. So we opted for the evening Mass. As I went out (second time out), I spotted the moon with two bright planets on opposite side. Unfortunately when I got back from Mass the moon had almost disappeared behind the buildings. Overhead hovered the constellation Orion. My wife and I have a special connection to Orion's belt as we called them, "our stars". During our courtship, so many years ago, we saw the stars as representing her, me and God in whom we wanted to share our love.

P.S. thanks to all of you who wished me good health and a speedy recovery.
Milanie ace
Neat against black
February 22nd, 2023  
