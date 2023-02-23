Care

Thank you all so much for the comments on previous shots and well wishing for a total recovery. Apart from a croaky voice, I feel much much better now.

This morning we woke up to a blanket of fog that made the headlines. Cars were driving dead slow and traffic jams soon build up. We could barely see the street from our bedroom window. It must have been a great opportunity for some interesting shots for those who venture out at 7.00am. By 8.30am the fog had lifted.

In the afternoon I walked for 4 km and explored the outskirts of Rabat. I went down the Liemu Valley looking for a field which belongs to the family. I did not find the area as I overshot it by 2km since I had gone down the wrong side of the valley.

Today's shots were mainly of farmers tilling the land, some abstracts and a few shots later in the evening of the moon. This man working in his field and caring for his crop makes it for 365 today.