Photo 788
That got me hungry
Went for a brisk walk in the late afternoon around town. This is the very last photo I took for the day. Had to wait a few minutes for the moment when the pizzas were coming out of the oven. Pizz...e' is one of our favourite places.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
0
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
853
photos
91
followers
88
following
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
Milanie
Good sot of the process
March 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
Great timing.
March 1st, 2023
