That got me hungry by elza
That got me hungry

Went for a brisk walk in the late afternoon around town. This is the very last photo I took for the day. Had to wait a few minutes for the moment when the pizzas were coming out of the oven. Pizz...e' is one of our favourite places.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Milanie ace
Good sot of the process
March 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing.
March 1st, 2023  
