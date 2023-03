Speedy

I took this shot with the camera at waist level. I thought I would distract him if he saw me pointing the lens at him. I was lucky to get a sharp shot. I waited for the right moment to photograph a motorcyclist on this strech of road as many had already passed by. I wished for a colourful bike. This was just black all over so I decided to turn it into black and white. I also played around with the background in Gimp.