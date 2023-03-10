Sign up
Photo 797
what are they
Part of the refurbishment of the Ghar Lapsi playground. I did not find any information about the artistic structures as part of the grounds. I could not make head or tails of the structure.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
11th March 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
