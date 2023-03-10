Previous
Next
what are they by elza
Photo 797

what are they

Part of the refurbishment of the Ghar Lapsi playground. I did not find any information about the artistic structures as part of the grounds. I could not make head or tails of the structure.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise