Choppy crossing by elza
Photo 798

Choppy crossing

Today we crossed over to Gozo. It was very windy and the crossing was quite bumpy. My wife attended the ballet and watched our 5 year old grand daughter perform as Tinker Bell. I stayed at home witht he boys watching robots and dinasaurs.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
